Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.93 and sales around $5.61 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Union Pacific reported EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $5.25 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 33.1 percent. Sales would be up 6.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.66 1.53 1.52 1.39 EPS Actual 1.68 1.53 1.55 1.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Union Pacific stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Union Pacific's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/unp180719HxS36pa8.html