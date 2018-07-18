Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Travelers Companies management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.42 on revenue of $6.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $7.18 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 26.04 percent. Revenue would be down 3.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.77 1.99 0.77 2.11 EPS Actual 2.46 2.28 0.91 1.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Travelers Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Travelers Companies' Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trv180719.html