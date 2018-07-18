On Thursday, Syntel (NASDAQ: SYNT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Syntel's EPS to be near 44 cents on sales of $232.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, Syntel reported earnings per share of 44 cents on sales of $226.81 million. Revenue would be up 2.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. Syntel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.39 0.42 0.4 EPS Actual 0.55 0.62 0.58 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 129.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Syntel. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Syntel's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.syntelinc.com/