Syntel Q2 Earnings Preview
Syntel (NASDAQ: SYNT) is expected to report its last quarter's earnings on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Syntel's EPS to be near 44 cents on sales of $232.84 million.
In the same quarter last year, Syntel reported earnings per share of 44 cents on sales of $226.81 million. Revenue would be up 2.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. Syntel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.39
|0.42
|0.4
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.62
|0.58
|0.44
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 129.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Syntel. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Syntel's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.syntelinc.com/