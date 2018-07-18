On Thursday, SAP (NYSE: SAP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering SAP modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $7.21 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12.04 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.44 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 1.83 1.21 1.08 EPS Actual 0.89 2.19 1.19 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating SAP stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The SAP Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.ufpinvestor.com/events-and-presentations