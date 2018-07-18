On Thursday, Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Pool analysts model for earnings of $2.88 per share on sales of $1.06 billion.

Pool earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.19. Quarterly sales came in at $988.16 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 31.51 percent. Sales would be up 7.27 percent from the year-ago period. Pool's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.17 1.17 2.24 EPS Actual 0.53 0.21 1.18 2.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Pool stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pool's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xc8ddmqs