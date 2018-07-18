On Thursday, Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Philip Morris management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $7.57 billion.

Philip Morris EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.14. Revenue was $6.91 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 8.77 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 9.44 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.9 1.35 1.38 1.23 EPS Actual 1 1.31 1.27 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Philip Morris have declined 30.89 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Philip Morris stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Philip Morris's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.pmi.com/investor-relations/press-releases-and-events