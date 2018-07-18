Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Related PM
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
Benzinga's Insider Buys Of The Week: JPMorgan, Philip Morris And More
31 Of 104 Russell 3000 'Safer' Dividend WallStar Dogs Tagged For July (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Philip Morris management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $7.57 billion.

Philip Morris EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.14. Revenue was $6.91 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 8.77 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 9.44 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.9 1.35 1.38 1.23
EPS Actual 1 1.31 1.27 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Philip Morris have declined 30.89 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Philip Morris stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Philip Morris's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.pmi.com/investor-relations/press-releases-and-events

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (PM)

The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
Benzinga's Insider Buys Of The Week: JPMorgan, Philip Morris And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.