Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Chart Industries's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Chart Industries modeled for quarterly EPS of 44 cents on revenue of $299.73 million.

Chart Industries EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 21 cents. Sales were $238.21 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 109.52 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 25.82 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.23 0.19 EPS Actual 0.23 0.46 0.3 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Chart Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Chart Industries' Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/v7hqbx5k