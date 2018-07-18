Market Overview

Preview: Fifth Third Bancorp's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 4:08pm   Comments
On Thursday, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp's EPS to be near 57 cents on sales of $1.62 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fifth Third Bancorp reported EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $1.5 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.91 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Fifth Third Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.48 0.47 0.43
EPS Actual 0.57 0.52 0.48 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Fifth Third Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fifth Third Bancorp's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.53.com/content/fifth-third/en.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

