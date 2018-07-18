Dover (NYSE: DOV) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Dover's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dover reporting earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Dover posted EPS of $1.04 on sales of $1.99 billion. Sales would be down 9.18 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.04 1.14 0.99 EPS Actual 1.16 1.13 1.16 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Dover stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dover's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8vd3pcg9