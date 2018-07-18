Q2 Earnings Preview For Dover
Dover (NYSE: DOV) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Dover's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Dover reporting earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Dover posted EPS of $1.04 on sales of $1.99 billion. Sales would be down 9.18 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.04
|1.14
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|1.13
|1.16
|1.04
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Dover stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Dover's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8vd3pcg9