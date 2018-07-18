Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Bank of New York Mellon earnings will be near $1.02 per share on sales of $4.14 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Bank of New York Mellon posted a profit of 88 cents on sales of $3.95 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 15.91 percent. Sales would be up 4.73 percent from the year-ago period. Bank of New York Mellon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.9 0.92 0.84 EPS Actual 1.1 0.91 0.98 0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Bank of New York Mellon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Bank of New York Mellon's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.bnymellon.com/us/en/investor-relations/index.jsp