American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

American River Bankshares EPS will likely be near 22 cents while revenue will be around $5.43 million, according to analysts.

American River Bankshares earnings in the same period a year ago was 20 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $5.3 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 2.30 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.2 0.19 EPS Actual 0.22 0.19 0.17 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on American River Bankshares stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.