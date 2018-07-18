Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Alliance Data Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of $4.64 on revenue of $1.93 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Alliance Data Systems posted a profit of $3.84 on sales of $1.82 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.83 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 5.93 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 4.55 5.02 5.05 3.75 EPS Actual 4.44 6.26 5.35 3.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Alliance Data Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Alliance Data Systems's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.