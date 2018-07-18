On Wednesday, United Rentals (NYSE: URI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

United Rentals earnings will be near $3.44 per share on sales of $1.85 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, United Rentals posted EPS of $2.37 on sales of $1.59 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 45.15 percent. Revenue would be up 15.84 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.43 3.28 2.95 2.29 EPS Actual 2.37 3.34 3.25 2.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on United Rentals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.