Umpqua Holdings Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 10:12am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Umpqua Holdings EPS will likely be near 34 cents while revenue will be around $305.27 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Umpqua Holdings reported earnings per share of 26 cents on sales of $283.19 million. Revenue would be up 7.79 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.29 0.29 0.27
EPS Actual 0.35 0.38 0.28 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Umpqua Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

