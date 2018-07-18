TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, TriState Capital analysts model for earnings of 38 cents per share on sales of $40.72 million.

TriState Capital EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 29 cents. Sales were $33.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 31.03 percent. Sales would be up 21.54 percent from the year-ago period. TriState Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.3 0.27 EPS Actual 0.36 0.34 0.35 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on TriState Capital stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.