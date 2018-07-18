SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, SL Green Realty analysts model for earnings of 40 cents per share on sales of $216.91 million.

In the same quarter last year, SL Green Realty announced EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $279.4 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 77.65 percent. Revenue would be down 22.37 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.43 EPS Actual 1.66 1.6 1.49 1.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate SL Green Realty stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.