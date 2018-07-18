RLI (NYSE: RLI) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

RLI earnings will be near 54 cents per share on sales of $220.39 million, according to analysts.

RLI reported a profit of 61 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $204.09 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 11.48 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 7.98 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.49 0.27 0.52 EPS Actual 0.6 0.58 0.04 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate RLI stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.