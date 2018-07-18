On Wednesday, PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering PTC modeled for quarterly EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $312.91 million.

PTC reported a per-share profit of 28 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $291.92 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 14.29 percent. Revenue would be have grown 7.19 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.3 0.36 0.28 EPS Actual 0.34 0.31 0.34 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on PTC stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PTC's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jr94e596