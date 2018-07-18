Market Overview

IBM Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 7:45am   Comments
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at IBM's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

IBM EPS is expected to be around $3.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $19.88 billion.

IBM reported a per-share profit of $2.97 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $19.2 billion. Sales would be up 3.06 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 2.4 5.17 3.28 2.77
EPS Actual 2.45 5.18 3.3 2.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of IBM have declined 6.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate IBM stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

IBM's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.ibm.com/bd-en/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

