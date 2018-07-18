Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Eagle Bancorp's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Eagle Bancorp modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $77.96 million.

In the same quarter last year, Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of 81 cents on sales of $69.69 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 33.33 percent. Sales would be up 11.85 percent from the year-ago period. Eagle Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.88 0.83 0.77 EPS Actual 1.04 0.88 0.87 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eagle Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.