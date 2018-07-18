Earnings Outlook: CVB Financial
On Wednesday, CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering CVB Financial modeled for quarterly EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $76.1 million.
In the same quarter last year, CVB Financial posted EPS of 26 cents on sales of $81.25 million. Revenue would be down 6.35 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.3
|0.28
|0.27
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.28
|0.27
|0.26
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on CVB Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
CVB Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvbf180419.html