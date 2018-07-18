On Wednesday, CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering CVB Financial modeled for quarterly EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $76.1 million.

In the same quarter last year, CVB Financial posted EPS of 26 cents on sales of $81.25 million. Revenue would be down 6.35 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.28 0.27 0.26 EPS Actual 0.32 0.28 0.27 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on CVB Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CVB Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvbf180419.html