Canadian Pacific Railway's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 7:39am   Comments
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Canadian Pacific Railway will report earnings of $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 16.59 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 8.55 percent from the year-ago period. Canadian Pacific Railway's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 2.11 2.58 2.45 1.97
EPS Actual 2.13 2.54 2.32 2.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Canadian Pacific Railway stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Canadian Pacific Railway's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.cpr.ca/events/default.aspx?section=Upcoming

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

