Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Crown Holdings analysts model for earnings of $1.57 per share on sales of $2.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Crown Holdings posted a profit of $1.12 on sales of $2.16 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 40.18 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 38.36 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.79 1.41 1.1 EPS Actual 0.94 0.79 1.41 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Crown Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.