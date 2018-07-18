Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 8:31am   Comments
Share:
Related CCK
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Crown Holdings analysts model for earnings of $1.57 per share on sales of $2.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Crown Holdings posted a profit of $1.12 on sales of $2.16 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 40.18 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 38.36 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.8 0.79 1.41 1.1
EPS Actual 0.94 0.79 1.41 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Crown Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (CCK)

Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CCK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.