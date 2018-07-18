Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Crown Castle Intl reporting earnings of 31 cents per share on sales of $1.32 billion.

Crown Castle Intl reported a profit of $1.20 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 74.17 percent. Sales would be up 27.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.28 EPS Actual 1.36 1.25 1.16 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Crown Castle Intl are up 9.66 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Crown Castle Intl stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.