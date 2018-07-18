On Wednesday, Cathay General Banc (NASDAQ: CATY) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cathay General Banc's EPS to be near 89 cents on sales of $147.44 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cathay General Banc posted EPS of 64 cents on sales of $123.5 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 39.06 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 19.38 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.63 0.59 0.62 EPS Actual 0.81 0.61 0.61 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Cathay General Banc. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cathay General Banc's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/iujtuyhs