Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Badger Meter's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Badger Meter EPS is expected to be around 39 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $111.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Badger Meter reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $104.17 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent an 8.33 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 6.66 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.24 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.26 0.25 0.27 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Badger Meter stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Badger Meter's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.badgermeter.com/events/