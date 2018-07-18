Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Badger Meter's Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 7:57am   Comments
Share:
Related BMI
Canaccord: Badger Meter Has Positive Catalysts, Balanced Risk-Reward
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tariffs, NXPI, Powell And More
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Badger Meter's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Badger Meter EPS is expected to be around 39 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $111.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Badger Meter reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $104.17 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent an 8.33 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 6.66 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.24 0.35 0.35
EPS Actual 0.26 0.25 0.27 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Badger Meter stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Badger Meter's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.badgermeter.com/events/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (BMI)

Canaccord: Badger Meter Has Positive Catalysts, Balanced Risk-Reward
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tariffs, NXPI, Powell And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble, Dow Futures Down Over 150 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BMI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.