Textron (NYSE: TXT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 18. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Textron's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Textron modeled for quarterly EPS of 70 cents on revenue of $3.53 billion.

Textron EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 60 cents. Sales were $3.6 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 16.67 percent. Revenue would have fallen 2.05 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.77 0.62 0.55 EPS Actual 0.72 0.74 0.65 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Textron stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Textron's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.textron.com/