On Wednesday, Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Northern Trust modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.63 on revenue of $1.5 billion.

Northern Trust reported a profit of $1.18 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.32 billion. Sales would be up 13.55 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.29 1.15 1.23 EPS Actual 1.59 1.4 1.2 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Northern Trust stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Northern Trust's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/061218a_as/?entity=32_68EIUSL