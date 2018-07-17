On Wednesday, M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect M&T Bank earnings of $3.17 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1,46 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

M&T Bank EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.38. Revenue was $1.39 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 33.19 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.36 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.41 2.4 2.27 EPS Actual 2.91 2.69 2.24 2.38

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 1.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on M&T Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

M&T Bank's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.mandtbank.com/events.cfm