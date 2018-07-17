On Wednesday, July 18, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Morgan Stanley will report earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.1 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $9.5 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 27.59 percent. Revenue would be have grown 6.28 percent from the same quarter last year. Morgan Stanley's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.24 0.8 0.82 0.76 EPS Actual 1.37 0.84 0.93 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Morgan Stanley stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Morgan Stanley's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.