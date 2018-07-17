W W Grainger's Earnings Outlook
W W Grainger (NYSE: GWW) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, W W Grainger analysts model for earnings of $3.72 per share on sales of $2.82 billion.
In the same quarter last year, W W Grainger posted EPS of $2.74 on sales of $2.61 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 35.77 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|3.41
|2.2
|2.57
|2.65
|EPS Actual
|4.18
|2.94
|2.9
|2.74
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on W W Grainger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. W W Grainger's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.