W W Grainger's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 17, 2018 3:59pm   Comments
W W Grainger (NYSE: GWW) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, W W Grainger analysts model for earnings of $3.72 per share on sales of $2.82 billion.

In the same quarter last year, W W Grainger posted EPS of $2.74 on sales of $2.61 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 35.77 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 3.41 2.2 2.57 2.65
EPS Actual 4.18 2.94 2.9 2.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on W W Grainger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. W W Grainger's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

