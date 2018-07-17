First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at First Community's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

First Community earnings will be near 37 cents per share on sales of $11.67 million, according to analysts.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 32.14 percent. Sales would be up 20.4 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.24 0.29 0.27 EPS Actual 0.35 0.15 0.3 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with First Community. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. First Community's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.firstcommunitysc.com/About/Investors