Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Abbott Laboratories
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 17, 2018 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Related ABT
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
'A New Revolution Of Medicine': Senseonics Brings Automation To Diabetes Care
Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking - More Than 3 Years Later. (Seeking Alpha)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Abbott Laboratories will report earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $7.7 billion.

Abbott Laboratories reported a per-share profit of 62 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $6.63 billion. Revenue would be up 16.32 percent from the year-ago period. Abbott Lab's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.58 0.73 0.65 0.6
EPS Actual 0.59 0.74 0.66 0.62

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 26.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Abbott Laboratories. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Abbott Lab's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yok4xchp

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ABT)

The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
'A New Revolution Of Medicine': Senseonics Brings Automation To Diabetes Care
Health Care Sector Outlook: Checking In Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Reports
3 Reasons Why Nevro Corp. Was Downgraded By Morgan Stanley
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2018
WHO Deems The Products Of These Diagnostic Companies 'Essential'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ABT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.