Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Abbott Laboratories will report earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $7.7 billion.

Abbott Laboratories reported a per-share profit of 62 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $6.63 billion. Revenue would be up 16.32 percent from the year-ago period. Abbott Lab's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.73 0.65 0.6 EPS Actual 0.59 0.74 0.66 0.62

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 26.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Abbott Laboratories. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Abbott Lab's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yok4xchp