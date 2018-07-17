Market Overview

Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 17, 2018 9:34am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2018
Wintrust Financial To Strengthen Foothold In Chicago With New Buyout
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Wintrust Financial management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.44 on revenue of $326.72 million.

Wintrust Financial EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.11. Revenue was $294.38 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 29.73 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 10.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.28 1.13 1.08 0.98
EPS Actual 1.4 1.17 1.12 1.11

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 15.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Wintrust Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

