Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Renasant management projections, analysts predict EPS of 74 cents on revenue of $129.38 million.

Renasant EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 61 cents. Revenue was $113.68 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.31 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 13.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.62 0.61 0.55 EPS Actual 0.7 0.64 0.62 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Renasant are up 6.02 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Renasant stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.