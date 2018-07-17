On Tuesday, Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q2 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Mellanox Technologies EPS is expected to be around $1.08, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $263.25 million.

In the same quarter last year, Mellanox Technologies posted EPS of 44 cents on sales of $211.96 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 145.45 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 24.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Mellanox Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.68 0.64 0.44 EPS Actual 0.98 0.82 0.71 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Mellanox Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mellanox Technologies' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.