Don't be caught off-guard: LegacyTexas Financial Gr (NASDAQ: LTXB) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict LegacyTexas Financial Gr will report earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $84.1 million.

LegacyTexas Financial Gr earnings in the same period a year ago was 60 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $75.7 million. Sales would be have grown 11.07 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.62 0.61 0.57 EPS Actual 0.52 0.6 0.6 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on LegacyTexas Financial Gr stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.