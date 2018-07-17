Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for the Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 48 cents and sales around $438.62 million.

Interactive Brokers reported a per-share profit of 32 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $387 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 50.00 percent. Sales would be up 13.34 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Interactive Brokers reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.38 0.34 0.32 EPS Actual 0.63 0.43 0.43 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Interactive Brokers stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Interactive Brokers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=997