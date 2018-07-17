On Tuesday, Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp earnings of 37 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $139.19 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of 30 cents on sales of $132.93 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 23.33 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.71 percent from the same quarter last year. Hope Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.31 0.31 0.32 EPS Actual 0.38 0.32 0.33 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Hope Bancorp stock is a Strong Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.