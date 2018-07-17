Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fulton Financial's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 17, 2018 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Related FULT
Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2018
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Fulton Financial management projections, analysts predict EPS of 16 cents on revenue of $158.16 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 38.46 percent. Sales would be up 7.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.26
EPS Actual 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fulton Financial stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (FULT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FULT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.