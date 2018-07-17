Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Fulton Financial management projections, analysts predict EPS of 16 cents on revenue of $158.16 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 38.46 percent. Sales would be up 7.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.26 EPS Actual 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fulton Financial stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.