Don't be caught off-guard: CSX (NYSE: CSX) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday,. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

CSX earnings will be near 85 cents per share on sales of $2.96 billion, according to analysts.

CSX reported a per-share profit of 64 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.93 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 32.81 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 0.92 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.57 0.54 0.59 EPS Actual 0.78 0.64 0.51 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on CSX stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CSX's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gjwau2dw