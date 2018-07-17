On Tuesday, America Movil (NYSE: AMX) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect America Movil earnings of 14 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $13.14 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

America Movil reported a per-share profit of 23 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $13.41 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 39.13 percent. Revenue would be down 2.06 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.29 0.24 EPS Actual 0.29 -0.18 -0.16 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on America Movil stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

America Movil's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.americamovil.com/