UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

UnitedHealth Group EPS is expected to be around $3.03, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $56 billion.

UnitedHealth Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.46. Revenue was $50 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 23.17 percent. Sales would be up 12.06 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.91 2.51 2.55 2.38 EPS Actual 3.04 2.59 2.66 2.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on UnitedHealth Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. UnitedHealth Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/