Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Charles Schwab EPS is expected to be around 58 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.49 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Charles Schwab announced EPS of 39 cents on revenue of $2.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 48 percent. Revenue would be up 16.90 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Charles Schwab's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.42 0.41 0.39 EPS Actual 0.55 0.44 0.42 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Charles Schwab stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Charles Schwab is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations