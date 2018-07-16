Progressive (NYSE: PGR) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for its Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Progressive earnings of $1.06 per share. Revenue will likely be around $8.03 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Progressive earnings in the same period a year ago was 63 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $6.31 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 68.25 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 27.2 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Progressive's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.39 0.5 EPS Actual 1.22 0.98 0.38 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Progressive are up 30.27 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Progressive stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Progressive's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.progressive.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=81824&p=irol-calendar