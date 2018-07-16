Nationstar Mortgage Hldgs (NYSE: NSM) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Nationstar Mortgage Hldgs's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Nationstar Mortgage Hldgs management projections, analysts predict EPS of 56 cents on revenue of $449.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nationstar Mortgage Hldgs reported per-share earnings of 43 cents on sales of $380 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 30.23 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 18.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.44 EPS Actual 0.44 0.43 0.44 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Nationstar Mortgage Hldgs stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nationstar Mortgage Hldgs's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.