Earnings Preview For Neogen
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 16, 2018 5:34pm   Comments
Notable earnings before Tuesday's open (Seeking Alpha)

Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 30 cents and sales around $108.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, Neogen reported EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $98.84 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 6.25 percent. Sales would be up 9.45 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.23 0.34 0.31 0.32
EPS Actual 0.32 0.33 0.31 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Neogen are up 115.04 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Neogen. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Neogen's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.neogen.com/en/financial-press-releases

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

