Comerica (NYSE: CMA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's look at Comerica's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Comerica's EPS to be near $1.64 on sales of $832.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $776 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 42.61 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 7.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Comerica's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.5 1.2 1.18 1.03 EPS Actual 1.54 1.28 1.27 1.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Comerica stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Comerica's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a9qwsh85