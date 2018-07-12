Market Overview

Earnings Preview For Wells Fargo
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 12, 2018 3:20pm   Comments
On Friday, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wells Fargo earnings will be near $1.13 per share on sales of $21.7 billion, according to analysts.

Wells Fargo reported a profit of $1.07 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $22.16 billion. Revenue would be down 2.12 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.07 1.04 1.03 1.02
EPS Actual 1.12 0.97 1.04 1.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Wells Fargo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Wells Fargo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.wellsfargo.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

